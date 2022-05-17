Clear signals from the leaders of the CSTO countries are evident - the demand for unity is more relevant than ever

But what exactly is there to learn from the Western bloc, and what is there to defend against? Clear signals from the leaders of the CSTO countries are more timely than ever, because each member state of the Collective Security Treaty has experienced external pressure and interference in internal affairs in its own way. The Western press also took these signals into account and interpreted them in its own way.

So why the demand for unity in our region is more relevant than ever? Maria Petrashko analyzed the economic and political background to the processes.

Greetings to all! I'm Maria Petrashko, Agency of TV News. The CSTO anniversary summit has already been dubbed by some media as a "summit of pretensions," although I am convinced that, if you think about the statements made, it is most likely a landmark summit. And this is noticeable even by what exactly the Western media pay attention to. The headliner of the media was the President of Belarus. It was his statements that were quoted more often.

@rusbrief: Lukashenko could lead a renewed CSTO.

@sommerman: According to the logic of the process, the CSTO will be transformed into a real military alliance to confront NATO. This was announced today. And, perhaps, into something more, if we take into account Lukashenko's words

Reuters: Lukashenko urges Russia-led CSTO military alliance to unite against West

Global Times: CSTO leaders meet in Moscow to tackle threats of terrorism and ‘color revolution’

The question is did the West expect, that having been slapped on one cheek, we would turn the other? Kazakhstan. January 2022. The ideal situation for Western partners is to create a lot of hotspots in the post-Soviet space, near the borders of the new center of the multipolar world - Russia. Everything has been clear with Ukraine for eight years now. They failed to sway Belarus, so they moved on to Kazakhstan. The unrest in the central and eastern regions of the country is a blow to the transport communications of China's "One Belt and One Road" program, and thus to the weakening of overland transit of Chinese goods to Europe. There must have been a struggle for Kazakhstan's uranium deposits as well. And under the new rules, the government's share in uranium production was increased, and foreign investors had to build infrastructure in the country and share technology. Well, who would like to lose their previous level of income? In general, the transnational corporations with ears in Britain and France, for example, were very much interested in the chaos in central Kazakhstan. The second force is the protesters of the Mangystau Region, which has demands for autonomy or even secession from Kazakhstan. Who could have benefited from it? Or maybe Ankara, which has a special interest in the deposits of Mangyshlak. And if this entity separated, the redirection of oil flows from the fields to Azerbaijan and then to Turkey with the accompanying displacement of Western oil producers would be very helpful.

By the way, the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh was beneficial for many parties as well, though in that case the gas pipes were of interest. But even there, through the efforts of Moscow again, a fragile but peaceful peace has been established.

And if we go back to the very recent attempted coup d'etat in Kazakhstan, understandably, some of the managers and law enforcement officers of the state apparatus were interested. They were trying to raise their status and well-being through a coup d'etat. And certainly it was not without the interference of Islamic extremists - Uzbeks and Kyrgyz of Afghan origin, who came across the border into Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan after the withdrawal of the U.S. contingent from Afghanistan. Everyone remembers the inaction of local law enforcers, beheadings in ISIS style. I recall, just before the events in Kazakhstan, the U.S. Army left Afghanistan. Is it a coincidence? I don't think so... Washington does work for the good of its health, without benefit for itself, and today the threat comes from Afghanistan.

The unstable situation in that country, as well as the unabated activity of armed groups in the territory of Afghanistan, still threatens the security and stability of our states. I believe that the CSTO needs to take into account all potential threats and pay even more attention to ensuring the security of the southern borders of Central Asia. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev speaking at the CSTO summit

Not so long ago, just a few years ago, it was reported that a coup attempt in Tajikistan was foiled. More recently, Kyrgyzstan's special services prevented an attempted bloody overthrow of the government after the upcoming parliamentary election. The organizers managed to bring together about a thousand aggressively minded young people.

"Counting on the support of certain political forces, including those who lost the elections, this group planned to organize mass protests in Bishkek with the subsequent aggravation of the situation, provocation of clashes with law enforcement forces and further violent seizure of power," commented the SCNS.

Only the deaf and blind can fail to understand that our region has been seized with a dead grip and is being swayed by all possible methods, the new ones being invented all the time. From trivial sanctions and sponsoring the opposition to sophisticated methods of information warfare and fake news campaigns. And here one question arises - what are we waiting for? It is much more efficient to confront it together.

We ourselves are partly helping the West. I'm sure that if we had spoken with one voice at once, there would not have been these hellish sanctions. Look at how monolithic the European Union votes and acts, how strong their intra-bloc discipline is. It applies automatically even to those who do not agree with the decisions made. This raises the question of who is stopping us from using this block resource. This is where we need to look up to them. Alone, we will be crushed and torn apart. Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus

The technologies of the "color revolution" are, alas, well known in Minsk. And Alexander Lukashenko voiced all the necessary containment mechanisms.

When I heard the President of Belarus speak, I saw at once that this summit could be epochal. Why? Because the suggestions made are far-reaching. First of all, I would like to emphasize that the coordination of CSTO countries has practical nature. For example, when it was necessary to implement a peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, it became clear that we could find ourselves in such a time frame in which decisions had to be made within hours. There is no need to take over the territory today. It is possible to conduct a very powerful information processing of the minds of citizens, and force them, in fact, to make the decisions that the aggressor wants. That is why the President's second proposal is of particular importance. Andrei Savinykh, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus

Everyone knows how to cooperate during the dawn of time. Remaining a reliable partner in a time of geopolitical turbulence and economic pressure and being able to consolidate forces is a real political skill. Get more relevant analysis in our Telegram channels.