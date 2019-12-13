4th wave of Covid-19 incidence begins in Belarus

The 4th wave of Covid-19 incidence has come to Belarus. The Minister of Health announced this today. Dmitry Pinevich visited the red zone of the 10th Minsk hospital. He assessed its capabilities, talked to the patients. The head of the department asked the doctors if there were any interruptions in the supply of medicines, consumables, and also thanked them for their work. Now in Belarus, they continue to reprofile departments for Covid hospitals. 1/3 out of 100 000 beds has already been given to cope with the infection. The situation is aggravated by the stratification of seasonal diseases. Therefore, the mobilization of all forces is required. The Minister drew attention to the fact that there are no vaccinated people in the intensive care. Vaccination can help cope with the fourth wave.