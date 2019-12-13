3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
4th wave of Covid-19 incidence begins in Belarus
The 4th wave of Covid-19 incidence has come to Belarus. The Minister of Health announced this today. Dmitry Pinevich visited the red zone of the 10th Minsk hospital. He assessed its capabilities, talked to the patients. The head of the department asked the doctors if there were any interruptions in the supply of medicines, consumables, and also thanked them for their work. Now in Belarus, they continue to reprofile departments for Covid hospitals. 1/3 out of 100 000 beds has already been given to cope with the infection. The situation is aggravated by the stratification of seasonal diseases. Therefore, the mobilization of all forces is required. The Minister drew attention to the fact that there are no vaccinated people in the intensive care. Vaccination can help cope with the fourth wave.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All