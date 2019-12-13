3.42 RUB
Earth's human population exceeds 8 billion
The number of people on the Earth has exceeded 8 billion. According to information resources, there are half a billion more of us than in 2017. The number has increased by a billion, in ten and a half years. Obviously, the human population is still growing fast, but the rate of that growth is slowing. The most populous regions are still China and India. However, the birth rate is falling there, and most of the growth comes from Africa.
