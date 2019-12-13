35% of population gets vaccinated in Belarus

The pace of vaccination against coronavirus is growing in Belarus. The number of vaccinated people in every region of the country is approaching 35%. The Ministry of Health confirms the positive dynamics. And the process of creating public immunity from Covid is the primary task for the relevant department. The First Deputy Minister of Health reported that almost 80 pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers got vaccinated from Covid. Observance of the mask regime is up to everyone’s conscience.

The representative of the Ministry commented on the changes in the issue of re-vaccination. So, if initially it was recommended to maintain a pause of at least 9 months, the approach has been changed. The order was signed by Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich. Those who wish can be re-vaccinated after a pause from 6 to 12 months. It all depends on the state of health, chronic diseases and vulnerability of a person to illness.