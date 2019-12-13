3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
35% of population gets vaccinated in Belarus
The pace of vaccination against coronavirus is growing in Belarus. The number of vaccinated people in every region of the country is approaching 35%. The Ministry of Health confirms the positive dynamics. And the process of creating public immunity from Covid is the primary task for the relevant department. The First Deputy Minister of Health reported that almost 80 pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers got vaccinated from Covid. Observance of the mask regime is up to everyone’s conscience.
The representative of the Ministry commented on the changes in the issue of re-vaccination. So, if initially it was recommended to maintain a pause of at least 9 months, the approach has been changed. The order was signed by Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich. Those who wish can be re-vaccinated after a pause from 6 to 12 months. It all depends on the state of health, chronic diseases and vulnerability of a person to illness.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All