What should a child be able to do by age of 7? Belarus approves standard of preschool education

The Ministry of Education of Belarus has approved the educational standard for preschool education, BelTA informs, referring to the National Legal Internet Portal.



The educational standard establishes the requirements for the results of the preschool educational program, the content of educational and program documentation, timing of education and organization of the educational process. It is mandatory for use in educational institutions, health resorts and recreational organizations implementing the educational program of preschool education. The document defines the main components of the upbringing process. They include ideological, civil, patriotic, spiritual, moral and aesthetic education, psychological and physical culture, the formation of skills for a healthy lifestyle, labor and professional education, etc.



For example, by the age of 7, a child should be able to:



retell short stories and fairy tales;



name words in the Belarusian and Russian languages that are the same or similar in pronunciation, but have different lexical meanings;



name seasonal changes in the inanimate nature, plants and animals, clothing, labor, nature and children's games



notice and name camouflage colors (e.g., butterflies, grasshoppers, sparrows, frogs, rabbits) and relate them to the objects of nature that they camouflage;



name the rules of safe behavior in the process of interaction with plants and animals in the forest, in the meadow, and on the pond;



solve simple arithmetic problems on addition and subtraction;



distinguish and name geometric shapes and count to 20;



distinguish between real and imaginary world, real consequences of actions, actions from imaginary ones, justifying their conclusions; expressively read poetry.



In addition, the child should:



name his address, telephone numbers (home, parents, various services)



tell how to behave in potentially dangerous situations at home, on the street, in nature,



as well as talk about one’s hometown and the country, its capital and their sights.



The organization of the educational process must ensure a competency-based approach, protection of the life and health of pupils, compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements, creating conditions for the development of the creative abilities of pupils, providing social and educational support for pupils and psychological assistance, as well as creating special conditions for the education of children with special developmental needs. Decree No. 228 shall come into force on September 1, 2022.



