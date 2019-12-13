What will change in Belarus in 2021?

Among the things that are going to change in the coming year there areimportant parameters of wages, state social support, pension guarantees, as well as the consumption of plastic and the calculation of the road toll.



In January, we got a new minimum wage of 400 rubles. So, it is impossible to pay less. The Ministry of Labor reminds: the employer is obliged to apply the minimum wage as the lowest limit for workers in normal conditions for 8 hours. Otherwise, it is prescribed in the employment contracts.





The new minimum wage and basic pay

The basic pay will increase to 195 rubles in January. It is important for calculating the salaries of state employees, and those who receive subsidies.

We will pay for housing and utilities services in a new way

From January 21, we will pay communal services in a new way. During the year, it won't grow more than $5. The increase will be in two stages. Heating will rise in price from June. And from January 1, the maintenance and overhaul services, payment for gas, electricity, trash removal, elevator and cleaning of entrances will go up.

Less plastic in public catering

From January 1, 2021, there will be less plastic in catering. Under the ban there are disposable plastic forks, spoons, knives, sticks for stirring drinks, glasses, plates, straws and lunchboxes. It's still difficult to replace lids for disposable cups. But it's a good niche for business. A line like this would certainly be profitable.

The big traffic controversy, for those behind the wheel, has been resolved. On January 1, the state fee for issuing a permit to drive on the roads will be canceled. It will be replaced by a transport tax. The Ministry of Finance calls 2021 a transition year, and after that they are planning to collect up to 500 million rubles per year.