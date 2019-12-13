What allows us moving forward confidently in face of sanctions?

The sanctions not only failed to weaken us, but on the contrary, they have strengthened our economic model. The import substitution is already yielding results. But European companies have lost the huge market of the Union State. Today we are already ready to strengthen ourselves in microelectronics and sophisticated engineering.



Our opponents are horrified by the scale of the loss of the largest market of the Union State of Belarus and Russia. The import substitution process launched by the two countries will inevitably lead to the exclusion of European goods from the Union circulation and, as a result, to the bankruptcy of many European companies.



"We will use our own airplanes, as well as our own cars. There is no fear," said the President of Belarus.



On September 3, a meeting between the heads of the governments of Belarus and Russia was held in Moscow. According to Roman Golovchenko, over the past eight months, the supplies of Belarusian goods to the Russian market increased by 12% and the trade between Belarus and Russia will reach $45 billion in 2022.



Following the meeting, 14 Belarusian companies agreed on projects for the modernization of import substitution in the total amount of one and a half billion dollars.



On the same day, President Lukashenko held a meeting and urged to develop the production of microelectronics, complex assemblies and mechanisms, in particular automatic transmissions. Now Russia is ready to pay any money for microchips.



At the same time, European business does not hurry to completely sever economic ties with Belarus. A number of opposition mass media became very excited when they reported about the volume of Belarus' food export to the EU - 40-50 million Euro per month. Besides foodstuffs, in June there was an increase of electric and electronic equipment deliveries of Belarus to the European Union at 26% and 33% respectively.



Now, amid growing problems with food and the threat of famine riots, it is extremely important for European countries to restore cooperation with our republic in the agricultural sector to buy fertilizers, rape, grain. The Spanish publication Euro Weekly News and Turkish Anadolu actively discuss the ban on sales of Belarusian fertilizers in the world market.



Belarus has been and remains a reliable partner. Minsk's actions are always aimed at maintaining mutually beneficial cooperation and ensuring safe working conditions for foreign companies in our country.



According to Minister of Economy, A. Cherviakov, we are now in a recovery dynamics, the economy is gaining momentum every month.



Such upward movement attracts investors - they need stability and growth.



