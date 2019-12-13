Western "friends" of Ukraine have already mentally divided it into parts, hoping to snatch their piece. They are waiting for Ukraine to take its last breath. They never cared of the interests of Ukraine itself and the people living there.

In the last episode of the series "Servant of the People" the main character Goloborodko looks at the multicolored map of once united Ukraine, broken into numerous territories. In real life, the vultures are already lined up, ready to divide Ukraine. And the U.S. has already moved on to the formation of a colonial administration in the "non-independent" country. Such a development is not hard to imagine, given the speed with which the authority of international law is falling. This is the movie.

What will remain of Ukraine? Will it remain at all?

Romania has declared that it will not be truly sovereign until it annexes the lands of western Ukraine. For that, they say, they are ready to lose their NATO membership and make friends with Russia. Hungarian politician Torotskai said that Hungary would accept the territories of the Transcarpathian region in case of Ukraine's defeat. Budapest has repeatedly expressed concern about the situation of ethnic Hungarians in Ukraine: restriction of rights, prohibition to speak their native language. And with the start of hostilities, the government was outraged that Hungarians, citizens of Ukraine, were drafted as a priority and driven to the hottest parts of the front.

We also know about Poland's appetites. We have all heard the statements of the Polish top leadership.

There is constant talk of a new Rzeczpospolita from sea to sea, and local media show maps of a possible partition of the neighbor. And then in January, the Polish Foreign Minister blabbed that at the very beginning of the SMO, the Polish leadership discussed a possible operation to seize Ukraine.

The United States simply started to form a colonial administration in Ukraine from Ukrainians trained in the West. They said who should be in the Ukrainian government and who should be removed. Otherwise, they will publish a corruption dossier against Zelensky's entourage.

As for Polish aid, it has a commercial dimension: throwaway labor resources, easier access to minerals, orders for the Polish military-industrial complex and, of course, transport corridors closed to Poland (albeit with occasional turbulence).

Yes, it is as if we have looked into the past, cruel and predatory times. They are waiting for helpers when the state called Ukraine will take its last breath.