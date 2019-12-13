Head of Belteleradiocompany reveals plans to substitute Junior Eurovision

The state television should deal with projects for children, now that the Junior Eurovision is gone. This was stated during the program "Markov. Nothing Personal" on ONT channel by Chairman of Belteleradiocompany Ivan Eismont.



"State television should deal with projects for children, since Junior Eurovision is gone. Instead of Junior Eurovision, we can make your own children's TV contest. There are enough formats. There are 10 such projects on Russian television alone. It is important to make it beautiful, we need to do it well, to give young people and children to show themselves and find stars," said Ivan Eismont.



He added that children's competitions are the most difficult topic. Ivan Eismont appealed to parents: "You don't have to throw all your energy and resources into making sure that your child wins some contest. A parent once confessed to me that he was buying votes during the Eurovision phone-in vote for his child. What does that do for a child? Every parent wishes good to his child well, but only real appreciation will allow them to develop further."



