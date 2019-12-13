3.39 RUB
Miracle-working icon of the Mother of God of "Tender Feeling" in Belarus - what miracles believers associate with the face of the saint
The world's only two-side myrrh-streaming icon was delivered to Belarus. Our Lady "Humiliation" (Lokotskaya) is a reproduction of the Diveyevsky image cut out of a calendar. 26 years ago it was rescued by a concerned medical worker and the icon became myrrh-streaming icon. And after that it showed the Virgin Mary's face on the reverse side. Women who struggle with oncology or infertility pray at the relic.
The icon of Lokotsk was recognized as a miracle of the Orthodox world by the honorary Patriarchal Exarch of All Belarus Lord Filaret. The Mother of God has traveled more than 15 thousand kilometers along the roads of Russia, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine. This is not the first time the icon has come to Belarus. Miracles with "Humiliation" are also associated with the residents of Borisov.
