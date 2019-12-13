3.42 RUB
Chupris tells how upcoming large-scale revision of legislation will be organized in Belarus
Belarus will face a large-scale revision of legislation. A direct instruction to carry out a kind of reform, which will simplify the content of regulatory acts, has been given to the Presidential Administration.
Now in Belarus there are 175 thousand acts, which is the result of the evolutionary path of the state development. The upcoming reform is designed to solve the difficulties in their application. This was told by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Olga Chupris in an interview with the TV channel “Belarus 1. As of today, it has already been decided to set up the working group. Specialists of various government agencies, scientists and citizens will be involved, who will also be able to make their proposals.
Olga Chupris, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus:
The President has not outlined the real deadlines, but still they are set by the head of state, and by March 1 next year we have to show the results of our work to the President. We may have to extend them based on what we will do and what results we will see. The President will make his own decision, but it does not mean that the work will take years.
