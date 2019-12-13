3.42 RUB
There are no stranger children - "Belaya Rus" collects 12 tons of humanitarian cargo for children of Donbass
Not to stand aside, but to lend a helping hand. About 12 tons of humanitarian cargo was collected by the public association "Belaya Rus" for the children of Donbass. The action started on December 15.
The boxes contain toys, school supplies, food, sweets, hygiene products, medical products, medicines. This is aid from Minsk and some districts of Minsk Region. Also, on January 18, 3 tons more cargo arrived from Gomel Region. The parcels will be sent to the addressees on Monday.
Oleg Romanov, Chairman of Belaya Rus:
Every day humanitarian aid will arrive from the regions of our country, volunteers are working here. We store it, sort it, and the first cars will go to Donbass next week. This is such an impulse of the whole country to help people in need, especially the children of the Donetsk Republic and other parts of Russia affected by the hostilities.
Volunteers - students of the Military Academy and students of the Belarusian State Economic University - are helping with the collection, unloading and loading.
