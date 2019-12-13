3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
CIS military to discuss air defense issues in Minsk
For almost 30 years, the unified air defense system of the CIS member states has been one of the most in-demand and effective systems of military cooperation in the post-Soviet space. Its main goals are reliable protection of air borders, warning of the threat of attack, and protection of key facilities from air and space strikes.
Improvement of the unified air defense system and air defense issues are the main topics on the agenda of the Coordination Committee under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states. The event will take place in the Belarusian capital on September 18. The main focus will be on the tasks of aerospace defense, issues of organizing joint combat duty.
It was announced at the end of last year that a unified air defense system of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization has been practically established. Bringing the entire system to a common denominator is the main task of the CSTO military countries. Before that, a similar meeting was held in April in Dushanbe. The agreements reached and the outlined paths for implementing the road or air map will become a reason for further discussions in Minsk.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All