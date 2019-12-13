CIS military to discuss air defense issues in Minsk

For almost 30 years, the unified air defense system of the CIS member states has been one of the most in-demand and effective systems of military cooperation in the post-Soviet space. Its main goals are reliable protection of air borders, warning of the threat of attack, and protection of key facilities from air and space strikes.

Improvement of the unified air defense system and air defense issues are the main topics on the agenda of the Coordination Committee under the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states. The event will take place in the Belarusian capital on September 18. The main focus will be on the tasks of aerospace defense, issues of organizing joint combat duty.