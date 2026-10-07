CIS-SCO Large-Scale Counter-Terrorism Forum Kicks Off in Minsk

A major counter-terrorism forum involving CIS and SCO nations is kicking off in Minsk. Over the next two days, the capital will serve as a venue for dialogue on security issues. Representatives from more than 30 countries will discuss how to present a united front against terrorism and extremism and how to build new security architecture.

New Security Architecture

The counter-terrorism forum is not merely a series of events, but a crucial step toward forging a united front against terrorism and extremism. It spans two days: October 7 features an analytical segment, while October 8 marks the practical phase of the "Eurasia-Antiterror-2026" exercises. A large group of experts is participating—representing, as announced, over 30 countries and 127 delegates from various SCO and CIS organizations. The forum is of significant political, diplomatic, and practical importance.

Joining forces to combat terrorism and extremism

Another important point: in September, while attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, our President spoke about a new security architecture in Eurasia and highlighted an upcoming event on the subject—the Counter-Terrorism Forum in Minsk.

Alexander Lukashenko:

"Belarus is already taking appropriate steps together with a number of SCO member states. A counter-terrorism forum will be held in our country this October. It will take place in a new format, featuring joint exercises involving SCO member states and the Commonwealth of Independent States. We also welcome the early launch of a comprehensive center to counter security challenges and threats facing SCO member states, as well as the SCO Anti-Narcotics Center. We expect that, collectively, these measures will help significantly step up the fight against the 'three evil forces': terrorism, separatism, and extremism."

Minsk

The first day features an extensive analytical session. Participants will discuss collaborative strategies for protecting critical infrastructure, curbing terrorist financing, and countering cyber threats. Special attention will be paid to how criminal groups exploit digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

The second day promises to be the most spectacular, featuring the "Eurasia-Antiterror 2026" exercises. For the first time, a joint headquarters will be in operation. Participants will practice coordinated responses to various threats. Special Forces from six SCO member states and Commonwealth nations will demonstrate joint operations to neutralize terrorists and apprehend an armed group. The exercises will take place in urban, aquatic, and forest environments.

Analytical Segment and Practical Phase of the Exercises

Furthermore, the forum is being covered by a large number of journalists from CIS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries. The vast technical capabilities of the Belteleradiocompany have also been mobilized; mobile television units will be operating during the "Eurasia-Antiterror 2026" exercises. A large team from "First Information" Channel is involved in the forum's activities—covering events today at the BelExpo venue and, on Thursday, the maneuvers taking place in the city, on the water, and in the forest.