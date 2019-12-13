Citizens of Belarus recommended to leave Lebanon - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Citizens of Belarus are recommended to leave Lebanon due to the aggravation of the military and political situation, reports the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Syria.



The statement of the embassy notes - it is necessary to strictly follow the recommendations of local authorities, to observe the rules of personal safety, as well as to stay in contact with the Belarusian diplomats in Syria.



In addition, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry advises its citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon. Belarusians, who are currently there, are advised to leave the Middle Eastern state by commercial flights; if it's impossible to use air service, they should move to safer territories.