Discounts for visits to museums, excursions and water park with special guest cards

Tourists will be able to receive discounts at museums, excursions and a water park when using a special guest card. The guest cards worth 16.5 rubles can be used within 10 days. They can be bought at specific points of sale, as well as online.

1000 cards have been released. They will be activated on June 17 - four days before the start of the European Games in Minsk.

