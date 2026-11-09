In the early hours of October 31, 2026, a sort of coup d'état took place in Poland, though in reality, it is a fundamental inability to resolve legal matters between Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Karol Nawrocki.

Whether the Prime Minister and the Head of State will come to an agreement and establish peace was discussed by Krzysztof Tołwiński, leader of the opposition Polish political party "Front", in an "Actual Interview."

The current situation in Poland is the next phase of political anarchy.

— Krzysztof Tołwiński

"What is happening around the Constitutional Tribunal does not split society in any way; people are simply not interested in it. Both sides are fighting for the right to control the judges and carry out legislative manipulations to guarantee their own legal impunity. Meanwhile, citizens are concerned with healthcare issues, energy problems, and a severe energy and financial crisis. For politicians, the fight over the Tribunal is convenient — it costs nothing, it is just political chatter," the interview guest stated.

According to the speaker, a serious problem lies elsewhere, namely in the authorities' unwillingness to reform healthcare and public finances, and to establish normal electricity prices.

"The current political establishment in Poland, which formed after the transformations of 1989, is coming to its end. Unfortunately, Poland faces serious internal upheavals of various scales, potentially even dramatic ones," the leader of the "Front" political party concluded.

An Attempted Coup D'état Declared in Poland

However, Krzysztof Tołwiński is certain of one thing: after this, a completely different political mindset will emerge, and the establishment will pay for the type of statehood it created and for its betrayal of the Polish people.