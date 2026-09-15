US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner visited Moscow on September 5–6, 2026, before heading to Kyiv to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We discussed the outcomes of the meeting and the state of the negotiation process with military-political analyst Alexander Tikhansky on the Spotlight Interview program.

He noted that the current situation could be described as a matter of managing desires, yet there are virtually no paths leading to negotiations and the subsequent signing of a peace treaty at this time. Russia has adopted a hardline stance, prioritizing—first and foremost—the achievement of the special military operation's objectives. Secondly, it insists not on the piecemeal lifting of sanctions, but on their complete removal. Kushner and Witkoff flew to Moscow merely to confirm this unyielding position.

"It is worth noting, however, that the composition of their delegation differed from previous visits; they arrived accompanied by representatives from the Pentagon, the State Department, and the Treasury. These officials did not fly on to Kyiv but remained in Moscow—a direct result of the phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Essentially, the desire for peace amounts to a 'hello and it’s all over' scenario; in this way, Trump expressed confidence in a trade deal that would generate colossal profits for everyone," the interviewee observed.

Yes, Trump announced that a deal had been reached, but in all likelihood, it will not materialize due to the second track: the Kyiv-Washington channel. This serves as further proof that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not an independent figure capable of making decisions regarding peace negotiations; alongside the American delegation, representatives from Germany, France, and Great Britain—specifically national security advisors—also take their seats at the table. "They flew there to ensure nothing happened without them, to prevent any deals being struck behind their backs, and, consequently, to block any attempt by Zelenskyy to take steps toward peace," the source explained.

This stance gives rise to a third track: the European one. The West has staked everything on this war—money and military resources—and a "coalition of the willing" is even preparing to hold exercises in Poland, near the borders of Belarus and the Kaliningrad region. The European track is driven by the political leaders' need for survival. However, if the foundation of the war were to be removed, Europe would be left facing only questions from voters: Where did the money go? Why is such massive militarization taking place? Why aren't preparations being made for winter?

According to a military-political analyst, this set of issues compels Europe to seek every possible way to keep the war going—specifically by securing financial and military resources. "Moreover, 90% of the tens of billions allocated to Ukraine never actually cross the Ukrainian border; instead, the funds remain in Europe or go to the US to pay for arms supplies. Only a portion reaches Ukraine's accounts as the country tries to cope with its budget deficit," Alexander Tikhansky concluded.

Main photo: RIA Novosti