Conference for Dostoevsky’s 205th Birthday Opens at Belarus’ National Library

A conference for the 205th anniversary of Dostoevsky will be held at the National Library of Belarus.

The international conference “Dostoevsky in the Cultural and Spiritual Heritage of Russia and Belarus,” timed to the 205th anniversary of Dostoevsky’s birth, will take place at the National Library of Belarus on September 24–25, BelTA reported.

The forum will bring together Belarusian and Russian specialists — literary scholars, linguists, textual critics, cultural studies scholars and historians of journalism — who will discuss the most important aspects of the study of the classic’s work.

A central part of the program will be the opening of two thematic exhibitions that will invite participants to look at the author’s personality and work through the prism of rare graphic art and lifetime editions.

The exhibition “The World of F.M. Dostoevsky in the Ex-Libris” will present items from the Museum of the Ex-Libris and the Miniature Book of the International Union of Book Lovers (Moscow). Unique bookplates of the 1970s and 1980s dedicated to the writer will enter the display. Guests will be able to see works by well-known classics of graphic art as well as ex-libris by contemporary masters.

The graphics exhibition will last until November 22. An exposition “Dostoevsky in Russian Periodicals and Almanacs of the 1840s–1870s” will also open in the museum of the book, presenting Fyodor Mikhailovich’s lifetime magazine publications from the holdings of the National Library of Belarus.