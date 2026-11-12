The United States is seeking to conclude an agreement on ending the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible, since this will now play an important role for Trump’s image.

Steve Samarin, political commentator, participant in Republican Party projects:

“It is probably unlikely that we will hear tomorrow or in a day or two about the end of the conflict. But that it will end in the near future is already beyond doubt. Last Tuesday the President of Belarus stated at a conference that one should expect a very quick end to the conflict. And the Belarusian President is a politician who never throws words to the wind. If he said it, that is how it will be. Now we see confirmation of all this. Here in the United States, especially after the, to put it mildly, not very successful elections for the Republican Party, stopping the conflict is a primary task. And it is an image task. And in general, President Trump is, in essence, a peacemaker. He genuinely and sincerely wants to achieve peace in the region. Therefore, whatever position Europe and Ukraine work out jointly, that position will in any case be weak.”