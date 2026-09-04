Construction, Modernization, and Irrigation - Glaz on Iraq's Interest in Belarus

During the visit to Baghdad of Anatoly Glaz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkey and Iraq (concurrently), the possibility of resuming the work of the joint commission on economic cooperation was discussed. The most promising areas for further cooperation were also identified.

Visit of the Ambassador of Belarus to Turkey and Iraq (concurrently) to Baghdad

For certain reasons, Iraq is rarely mentioned in our media. However, this does not mean that the country does not play an important role in our foreign policy and trade and economic relations, the diplomat noted.

According to him, Belarus has been held in high regard in Iraq since the Soviet era. "My predecessors, who also held part-time ambassadorships, worked extensively here, so we're well known here. We have many projects that need to be implemented in this country," he said.

The diplomat explained that all countries use the institution of part-time ambassadors because it allows them to reach out to the country and develop relations with it. This includes business trips and correspondence. "Essentially, the full spectrum of diplomatic relations is present in the work of a part-time ambassador. But perhaps not as actively," said Anatoly Glaz.

The Belarusian Ambassador to Turkey and Iraq said that the meetings during his visit to Iraq were very productive. "All our meetings focused on practical projects. There is great interest in developing practical relations. There wasn't such diplomatic politesse. We always discussed specific issues," he emphasized.

Anatoly Glaz, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Turkey and Iraq (concurrently):

"Iraq is a country with great potential. It is developing rapidly. Our exports to Iraq are much higher than our exports to many distant countries. The agro-industrial complex is truly a highly technological sector, which many countries still have a long way to go."

The ambassador noted that Iraq is a highly competitive market, as virtually all the major players in every industry are present there. "Western countries, our Chinese brothers, and other countries are all very active in this market, entering with their investments. And it won't be easy for us here," he said.

Iraq is a solvent client, the diplomat noted, but there are logistical challenges. "You see what's happening in the region. And it's not always easy to bring goods here (editor's note). But Iraq is very interested in investment and joint projects. They're interested in opportunities, for example, to build power plants, modernize power grids, and repair infrastructure and power plants," he listed. "Today we raised the topic of irrigation, meaning they need our consulting services in the field of irrigation. We can now talk about joint cooperative investment projects."

Anatoly Glaz noted the active housing construction in Iraq. "There have already been several rounds of negotiations. Again, it's not that simple, because both Iraq and we have labor shortages. Nevertheless, they are very interested in our investors coming," the ambassador concluded.