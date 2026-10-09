Copyright in the Age of AI: Belarus Draws a Line Between the Author and the Machine

By the end of 2026 Belarus will have a Technical Code on methods for valuing intellectual property. It is meant to settle, at last, the question of what objects of copyright are worth and to simplify their commercialization.

Such works are in demand among investors. Over the past six years, the growth of investment in intellectual-property assets has outpaced the growth of investment in tangible assets.

Leading world experts in economics, science, and law gathered in Minsk. What unites them is the protection of intellectual property — a subject that has become urgent in an era when AI is used to generate ideas or, for example, musical works.

Decisions taken on this traditional Minsk platform will set the direction of the field not only in Belarus, but across the Eurasian space.

Diana Ivanova, head of the Department for Scientific, Educational, and Publishing Activity at the National Center of Intellectual Property:

“If we hold the rights, we can go on determining the fate of these objects, or grant other parties permission to use them, and in that way obtain, among other things, a commercial benefit from the use of these results. If we follow the legislation, we hold that an author can only be a natural person by whose creative labor the result was produced. So neither artificial-intelligence technology nor any co-authorship can arise in this case.”

Belarus is turning the creative potential of its citizens into real economic capital. Intellectual property today is the currency of the creative economy. Over the past 25 years, national developers have shown the greatest interest in registering industrial designs tied to the modernization of vehicles — a field that only brings the country still more investment.

Denis Korzhitsky, chairman of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus:

“At the level of statistics we analyze the share of investment in intellectual-property objects and in intangible assets overall. Over eight months that indicator stood at 2.3 percent. The figure may look modest, and yet our organizations and investors are today putting more than 840 million rubles into intangible assets. Above all, that means software products, but it also means design documentation and architectural solutions.”

Vladimir Ryabovolov, vice president of the Eurasian Patent Office of the Eurasian Patent Organization:

“Belarus is an export-oriented country. Two-thirds of the economy is formed by exports of industrial designs. Belarus ranks second in the world after the Russian Federation, and in inventions, adjusted for population, the Republic of Belarus ranks third in demand after Switzerland and Denmark. These are very high indicators.”

Counterfeit goods are a serious threat both to newcomers and to established producers. A solution was found on the Eurasian space some time ago. Digital marking is not simply the printing of a QR code on a product. It is the entry of reliable data into national information systems, followed by the exchange of that data among the countries of the union. The result in Belarus: legally imported light-industry goods are up 60 percent.

Alexey Kurman, director general of the National Center of Intellectual Property:

“If we take the space of the Eurasian Economic Union over the past five years, we are talking about tens of millions of units of counterfeit goods. As sales move online, onto digital platforms, the volume of those counterfeit goods only grows. Every digital platform that offers goods for sale on our market has had the chance to check automatically the trademarks a seller declares on a product card against our state registers of industrial-property rights — first of all, the State Register of Trademarks and Service Marks.”

In the Global Innovation Index 2026, Belarus entered the top 25 for the share of ICT-services exports in total trade, and ranked 32nd for the creation of mobile applications. The task of speeding the commercialization of scientific developments, set by the president not long ago, is gradually being carried out. What remains is competent legal protection — and that, too, is attractive to partners.