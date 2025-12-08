"Corruption scandals surrounding von der Leyen and others speak exclusively to the widespread corruption within the European elites. Let's be honest, given that France currently has a former president in prison for corruption and bribery, it would be strange to expect any kind of crystal-clear honesty from other European officials. Corruption in the West, despite slogans about democracy and the fight against it, is largely widespread, practically legal, because local elites are a closed club and tend to justify each other's actions. They believe they have the right to live above average at the expense of the masses, including profiting through dishonest mechanisms.