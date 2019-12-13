EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
32 Belarusians recover fron Covid-19

32 Belarusians with coronavirus diagnoses are completely healthy, 64 are still treated, reported the Ministry of Health. A charity account was opened for coronavirus treatment. The money will be spent on protective means, drugs and test systems.

