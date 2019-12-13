COVID-19: how field vaccination centers work and how else you can get immunity

The President of Belarus emphasizes: vaccination in the country should be voluntary. If a person has decided to vaccinate, all conditions have been created. Against the background of growth in the number of sick people (the Ministry of Health records a figure exceeding a thousand for the third day), vaccination sites are becoming increasingly accessible. It is possible to get an anti-vaccination shot directly at the workplace - medical teams come to the factory and to commercial facilities. In addition, one of Brest's companies decided to financially motivate their employees.