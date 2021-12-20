COVID-19 in Belarus retreating: less than 17% of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients

The second unit of BelNPP is 95% ready. This was stated by Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich, as he was speaking about the development of the energy system of Belarus.The commissioning of the second unit of the plant is expected in the first half of next year. And in the coming days it is planned to load nuclear fuel into the reactor area as soon as the permits from the Department of Nuclear Radiation Safety are received.



At the same time, the plans for internal consumption are being designed. They include the construction of electric homes and transfer of individual houses, and the demand from the real sector is growing, large industries need energy.



