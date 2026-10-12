CSTO Peacekeeping Mission Mandate Formally Handed to Force Commander

As part of the "Unbreakable Brotherhood-2026" command and staff exercise, the Commander of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) Collective Peacekeeping Forces was formally presented with the mandate to conduct the peacekeeping operation.

Phase One: Securing the designated area of responsibility and establishing a safe environment within the crisis zone.

Phase Two: Monitoring the area, controlling civilian movement, securing critical facilities, and ensuring the safe transit of transport convoys.

Phase Three: Handing over critical infrastructure and the area of responsibility back to local authorities.

Alexei Elfimov, Commander of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces:

"Prior to this, we completed a series of preliminary measures. We deployed all participant contingents to the territory of the Republic of Belarus and integrated the Collective Peacekeeping Forces headquarters. The troops have now commenced unit-level combat cohesion training to fulfill the exact mission outlined in our mandate."

Data transmission from the commander and headquarters to all command posts is now fully automated. This system is a brand-new innovation for several participating nations. This automation significantly slashes the time required to gather intelligence and issue mission orders to the units on the ground.