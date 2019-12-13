3.39 RUB
Cyberattacks on rise: Belarus among top 3 most attacked CIS countries
The number of cyberattacks on CIS countries has almost tripled in 2024. Belarus is among the top 3 most attacked countries.
Most cyberattacks target the public sector (every fifth attack), industry, and the financial system. Cybercriminals also target science and education. 90% of cases are lone hackers, but the greatest damage is caused by cyberespionage groups (after hacking, they extort money or sell information on the dark web).
Dmitry Shleifer, Business Development Director of a company developing information security solutions in the CIS:
Targeted attacks are typical for larger organizations, since the premium for attackers is higher because of this. It is possible to carry out a more prepared attack and invest in it. Fan attacks also occur because they have a different goal - they are aimed at organizations with a low level of maturity. Cybersecurity centers are currently being actively built, 17 such centers have already received certification of the technology center under the President of the Republic of Belarus. In Belarus, cybersecurity is reaching a new level. The process was accelerated by the 40th decree, which was signed by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in 2023. According to experts, the country currently spends about 400 billion rubles on online protection, and by 2028 the market will double.
