Cyclone "Leoni" is already in the Brest Region

Belarus is gradually being hit by a new cyclone, "Leoni," bringing freezing rain. It forms a thin, almost imperceptible, slippery crust. Roads and sidewalks will turn into skating rinks and become high-risk areas. Icy conditions are expected everywhere, with snowfalls and blizzards expected in the north. Drivers and pedestrians should exercise extreme caution.

Irina Chernyakova, a weather forecaster at the Republican Hydrometeorology Center, said: "Weather conditions will be shaped by active frontal sections and a warm air mass associated with Cyclone Leoni, whose center will move toward Poland. We expect occasional sleet, which will change to rain. Icy conditions are expected across much of the region, with icy roads, and patches of sleet and light fog. Temperatures in Minsk will range from -2°C to -4°C overnight, and from -1°C to +1°C during the day. We expect the cyclone's center to shift, its frontal sections will slowly shift eastward, and the Scandinavian anticyclone will strengthen."