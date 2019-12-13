PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

D. Lioznov: Only mass vaccination will help cope with spread of COVID-19

Those who have been vaccinated against Covid, have long-term immunity or carry the coronavirus in a mild form. That's what the statistics says. This opinion was shared with us by a Russian scientist Dmitry Lioznov. According to the researcher, vaccination is an effective and reliable method of combating coronavirus. The scientist noted that only with the help of vaccination of a large number of people it is possible to achieve the collective immunity and cope with the pandemic.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All