D. Lioznov: Only mass vaccination will help cope with spread of COVID-19
Those who have been vaccinated against Covid, have long-term immunity or carry the coronavirus in a mild form. That's what the statistics says. This opinion was shared with us by a Russian scientist Dmitry Lioznov. According to the researcher, vaccination is an effective and reliable method of combating coronavirus. The scientist noted that only with the help of vaccination of a large number of people it is possible to achieve the collective immunity and cope with the pandemic.
