Belarus to develop its own vaccine against coronavirus

This was confirmed today by Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich to our TV channel. An extended meeting was held at the Russian Scientific and Practical Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The veil of secrecy was lifted there and the laboratories that have already started producing the drug were shown. However, the work has been postponed for safety reasons.



The Ministry of Health is confident in the success of creating a domestic vaccine against COVID-19. There is no doubt that there will be a Belarusian vaccine. The vaccine prototype will be created by fall and a pilot batch will be ready by the end of the year. As for vaccination of the population in Belarus in general, it continues. So, they have started to vaccinate teachers in Minsk with the Russian drug. Social workers are next in line. It is planned that universal vaccination will start in April. And before that (at the end of March) we will begin industrial-scale production of Sputnik V at Belmedpreparaty. The plan is production of 500 thousand doses per month.



