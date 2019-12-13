D. Pinevich: Vaccinating children against coronavirus will begin next year in Belarus

Vaccinating children against coronavirus will begin next year. This was announced today by the Minister of Health. Dmitry Pinevich noted that children are also at risk in the fourth wave. More and more vaccine manufacturers permit the procedure for groups under 18. Vaccination of pregnant and lactating women has been allowed in Belarus since September.

Walkway planted in Minsk on occasion of 100th anniversary of Belarusian State Medical University

Dmitry Pinevich together with the students of the Belarusian State Medical University planted a walkway for the centennial anniversary of the university. Now more than 7 000 students get education there, 2000 of them are foreigners.