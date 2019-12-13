3.43 RUB
D. Pinevich: The risk of contracting coronavirus after vaccination is almost 29 times less
The risk of contracting coronavirus after vaccination is almost 29 times less. Vaccination also excludes serious consequences for the body. Minister of Health Dmitry Pinevich stated that, while visiting hospitals in Mogilev. A large-scale campaign has been launched in the country: vaccination to protect immunity can be done in all outpatient clinics, mobile points in large shopping centers and at enterprises.
Over 275 000 residents of Mogilev Region received the first coronavirus vaccination. 200 000 locals received both components of the vaccine. 12 000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine were delivered to the region on Sunday.
