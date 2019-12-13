D. Pinevich: Situation with coronavirus in Belarus remains difficult

The situation with coronavirus in Belarus remains difficult, said the Minister of Health. Dmitry Pinevich noted that the growth of the disease is recorded in all the regions, except for Grodno Region. There are a lot of cases with severe form of the disease. Hospitals continue to be converted. There is enough capacity in the hospitals, as well as enough drugs and personal protective equipment.

Since last Saturday, it is compulsory to wear masks in public places - stores, cafes, restaurants, offices and businesses, as well as transport, including cabs. The pandemic may be replaced by a twindemic, when the threat of coronavirus will be aggravated to influenza. Doctors remind: vaccination campaign against seasonal diseases continues. You can be vaccinated 14 days after the COVID vaccination. If desired, vaccinations can be combined. For this you need to sign a consent. The influenza vaccination in Belarus is available from 6 months old, coronavirus vaccination is provided from 18 years old.