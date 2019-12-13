PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Data of Ministry of Health of Belarus on Covid-19 as of October 15, 2021

2 073 cases of coronavirus infection were registered for a day in Belarus. 44 264 tests were made. Over the entire period of the spread of Covid-19 in the country, 4 369 patients have died. More than 2,5 million Belarusians received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Over 1 835 000 people of them have completed the full course of vaccination.

