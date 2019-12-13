3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Data of Ministry of Health of Belarus on Covid-19 as of October 15, 2021
2 073 cases of coronavirus infection were registered for a day in Belarus. 44 264 tests were made. Over the entire period of the spread of Covid-19 in the country, 4 369 patients have died. More than 2,5 million Belarusians received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Over 1 835 000 people of them have completed the full course of vaccination.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All