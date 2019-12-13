PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus Ministry of Health Data on COVID-19 as of June 9

There were 834 people found sick in Belarus during the day. 1,035 patients were discharged from hospitals. 18,612 tests were performed. During the whole period of coronavirus spread, 2 thousand 939 people died with the identified infection.

