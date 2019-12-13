Coronavirus data of Belarus Health Ministry as of November 21

The epidemiological situation in all regions of Belarus allows for gradual withdrawal of departments from "Covid mode". During the day, 1,804 patients with COVID-19 were registered in the country and 2,803 patients were discharged from hospitals. 16 people died. 24, 942 tests were performed. In Brest, Vitebsk, Gomel, Grodno, Minsk, Mogilev and Minsk regions they are gradually decontaminated, and some wards and even the entire hospitals are returning to their routine work. All regional centers continue to provide the planned care.



