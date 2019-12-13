3.42 RUB
Coronavirus data of Belarus Health Ministry as of November 21
The epidemiological situation in all regions of Belarus allows for gradual withdrawal of departments from "Covid mode". During the day, 1,804 patients with COVID-19 were registered in the country and 2,803 patients were discharged from hospitals. 16 people died. 24, 942 tests were performed. In Brest, Vitebsk, Gomel, Grodno, Minsk, Mogilev and Minsk regions they are gradually decontaminated, and some wards and even the entire hospitals are returning to their routine work. All regional centers continue to provide the planned care.
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
