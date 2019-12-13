Ministry of Health publishes data as of January 20

According to the Ministry of Health, 1 778 patients with COVID-19 were registered in the country for a day, 2 292 of them were discharged from hospitals. In total, 230 494 people with a positive test for COVID have been registered in Belarus since the beginning of the pandemic. 214 366 patients with confirmed coronavirus recovered. Over the entire period of spread of the infection in Belarus, 1 610 people have died with identified coronavirus infection. Over the past day, 1 560 tests have been performed. In total, 4 295 374 tests were carried out in the country.