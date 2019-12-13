3.39 RUB
Ministry of Health data as of March 28
1,050 patients with COVID-19 were registered during a day in Belarus while 1,319 patients were discharged from hospitals. In total, 318,681 people have been diagnosed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. 309,535 were cured and 2,219 died. More than 5,330,000 tests have been performed.
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
