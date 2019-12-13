EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Health data as of March 28

1,050 patients with COVID-19 were registered during a day in Belarus while 1,319 patients were discharged from hospitals. In total, 318,681 people have been diagnosed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. 309,535 were cured and 2,219 died. More than 5,330,000 tests have been performed.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All