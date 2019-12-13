PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Data from Ministry of Health as of January 4

Meanwhile, 869 patients with COVID are registered throughout the country per day. 995 patients were discharged from hospitals. In all, since the beginning of the pandemic, 201 831 people had a positive coronavirus test. 183 625 patients recovered. 1 461 patients died. Over the past day, 4 686 tests were conducted. A total of 4 470 470 tests were done.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All