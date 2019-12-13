PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Ministry of Health data on COVID-19 as of September 16

More than 1,000, 824 people in Belarus have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19. More than 1,000, 505 of them have completed a full course of vaccination. The Ministry of Health has updated the statistics on the coronavirus. During the day, 1,967 patients with COVID were registered in the country and 1,589 were discharged from hospitals.

