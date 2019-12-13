EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Ministry of Health data on COVID-19 as of August 29

1, 405 patients with coronavirus were registered in Belarus within a day. 1,487 people were discharged from hospitals. Twelve people died. 19,222 tests have been performed. Vaccination against Covid continues in the country. Over 1, 620,000 Belarusians received the first dose of the drug, and over 1,330,000 of them have completed the course.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All