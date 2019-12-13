Ministry of Health data on COVID-19 on January 8

The incidents of COVID in the world have exceeded 88,5 million people. In Belarus, 1 805 patients were registered per day, 2 177 were discharged from hospitals. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 208 601 people have been identified with a positive test for coronavirus in the country. 190 966 recovered, 1 498 patients died. In total, over 4 114 000 tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in the country.