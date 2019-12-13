PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Data of Ministry of Health: 1,302 patients with COVID-19 registered in Belarus on August 22, 1,355 people discharged from hospitals

In Belarus, 1,302 COVID-19 patients were registered during the day. As many as 1,355 people have been discharged from hospitals. According to the Ministry of Health, 1 million 270 thousand Belarusians have already been vaccinated. Most of them were vaccinated in Minsk and Gomel regions.

