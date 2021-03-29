EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Data from Ministry of Health as of March 29, 2021

918 patients with COVID-19 were registered for a day in Belarus, 654 patients were discharged from hospitals. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 319 599 people were confirmed with coronavirus infection, 310 189 patients recovered, 227 persons died. In total, more than 5 341 000 tests were carried out.

