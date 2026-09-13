A Day of Memory of victims of fascism: the world remembers millions who perished in the Second World War.

On the second Sunday of September in the entire world they give tribute of memory to victims of fascism. The Second World War, which carried away the lives of millions of people, by its scales and losses has no equals. General losses, by different assessments, constitute from 50 to 80 million perished with account of both the military and the civilian population.

Over 80 years have passed since that time as by the efforts of the majority fascism was defeated, which brought the world sufferings and millions of victims. However a series of countries today tries to reconsider the results of the most blood-soaked war in the history of humanity for the sake of their mercenary interests. Historical facts are distorted; frankly lying views are imposed, inventions built on conjectures and speculations.

Belarus is among those who defend historical truth. A criminal case of the genocide of the Belarusian people, investigated in the country, is called to remind at what price victory over fascism was obtained, and to the entire world by name to name those who stood behind inhuman atrocities that were committed including on Belarusian land.

Seven people who avoided punishment after the war and hid their bloody past are posthumously recognized guilty in the extermination of Belarusians. And now this is a juridically incontestable fact.

Dmitry Brylev, head of a department of the General Prosecutor’s Office of Belarus:

“From the criminal case of the genocide of the Belarusian people into a separate proceeding criminal cases in relation to accomplices of the Nazis, and also in relation to officers of the SS and of the security police, were singled out, which the General Prosecutor’s Office earlier directed into the Supreme Court. The cases are considered; a judicial investigation is conducted; accusatory sentences without the assignment of a punishment under Article 127 of the Criminal Code ‘Genocide’ are decreed. Critically important it was to show that these are not at all fighters for independence, for democratic and liberal ideas, but ordinary killers on whose hands is the blood not even of a hundred but of several thousand people.”

Today fascism again raises a head in Europe. A special unease countries of the Baltics, Ukraine, and Poland cause. Campaigns directed at a distortion of history and falsifications of the role of former countries of the USSR in the victory over Nazism are organized. Similar historical amnesia is fraught with disasters for humanity.