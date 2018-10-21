3.39 RUB
Divers of Belarus, Ukraine and Russia hold 1st international gathering in Vitebsk region
Belarus was recognized as the best country for agrotourism according to National Geographic Traveler magazine. Italy, China, Brazil and the United States are behind us with a significant lag. But ecotourism is also gaining popularity not only on the ground, but also under water. So the first international gathering in Vitebsk region was held by divers fr om Belarus, Ukraine and Russia. The participants plunged into the deepest lake of our country - Dolgoe. Wh ere the festival will be held next year is yet unknown, but it is already known that its geography will expand.
