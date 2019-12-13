Tasting traditional Belarusian dishes - it becomes good tradition to spend the weekend on Mound of Glory

The weekly exhibition at Mound of Glory memorial continues to introduce thousands of guests to the history and culture of the Minsk Region. Every weekend it hosts the thematic expositions of various organizations, associations and structures of the central region.



For the second year in summer, the Mound of Glory becomes a place of attraction for guests from all over the country and abroad. The tradition continues and last weekend brought the Memorial Complex Mound of Glory to life.



This time the agenda includes a presentation of agriculture of Minsk Region. The program is wide and varied. This is a good reason to return to the Belarusian traditions and to feel the unity of the people.



Each area during the event created its own improvised farmstead, showed hospitality, treated visitors, shared the unique customs of their area. The tasting of the traditional Belarusian dishes and spending a weekend on the Mound of Glory has become a good tradition.



Vasily Sysoyev, Chairman of the Committee on Agriculture and Food of the Minsk City Executive Committee:



“Guests bring the best from their areas, those farmsteads with their own features, which are not available in other areas. Today we show that the farmer can not only work well, but can create a good mood for people, have a good time.”



Holding a weekend on the Mound of Glory has become a good tradition, timed to coincide with the Year of Historical Memory. Themed events will be held every Saturday and Sunday until the end of summer.



