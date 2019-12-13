3.43 RUB
Decriminalization of the key positions of bill "On amendments to the codes on criminal liability"
A working group from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which included experts from different fields, joined the discussion of the bill "On changing the codes on criminal liability". The experts studied in detail the judicial and investigative practice, on the basis of which the relevant proposals for adjustments were made.
Elena Reutskaya, Associate Professor of the Criminal Law Department of the Academy of the Interior Ministry of Belarus:
For example, speaking about sanctions, we analyzed those sanctions, where the only punishment is imprisonment, and proposed arrest or restriction of freedom as alternative punishments. Naturally, this did not affect the corpus delicti of especially serious crimes, and in a number of sanctions it was proposed, where we have deprivation of liberty, either to reduce the upper limit of punishment, or both the upper and lower limit. The dispositions were also thoroughly evaluated, and both the main and qualifying characteristics were studied. A number of proposals have also been made.
Decriminalization is one of the key positions of the new draft law
Decriminalization is one of the key positions of the new draft law. For example, criminal liability for illegal gratuitous alienation of property entrusted to a person in the absence of a mercenary purpose is excluded. First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Court Valeri Kalinkovich commented on this point, taking into account the practice.
