Practical experience and personnel issues considered at meeting in BSMU

The most important issues in the development of medicine are the lack of doctors of narrow specialties and the outflow of personnel, the development of a network of interregional medical centers and the active use of telemedicine.



The conversation was meaningful, the President answered dozens of questions. Moreover, they could be asked from Minsk, Grodno, Vitebsk and Gomel due to live broadcast. Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly drew attention to the level of training of medical specialists, strengthening the material base in universities, focus on practice, not on theory. He demanded to reduce the training time and from the 2nd course engage students in the profession.



Many questions touched upon acute social problems related to the health of the nation. For example, drugs and the work of blocking sites with criminal content were discussed. The president commented on the decision to pardon individual convicts who stumbled for the first time. Belarus has developed a set of measures aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the fight against drug crime, and one of the points concerns pardon proposals.



A personnel question and the lack of highly specialized doctors were raised. The position of the Belarusian leader finds the solution in attracting staff and high-level specialists with housing and wages.



Such meetings, wh ere both teachers and students participate, have become a tradition of modern Belarus. They affect different universities and areas. Everyone was satisfied with today's conversation. The President was presented with a picture of a student of the pediatric department Yulia Golubchik.



